Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,769 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 494,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

EVERTEC stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

