Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT opened at $214.67 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

