Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

