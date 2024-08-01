Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 1,165.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

