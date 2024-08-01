Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NYSE PFE opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 198,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 241,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

