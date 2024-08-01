Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2024 earnings at $15.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.16 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UHS opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.