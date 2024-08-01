Legacy Housing (LEGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEGH opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $692.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

