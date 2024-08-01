LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 498882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 93.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Up 11.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

