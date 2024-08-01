Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

DRS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.12%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

