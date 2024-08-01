Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Shares Down 2.3%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.41 ($0.06). Approximately 680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.51 ($0.06).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.