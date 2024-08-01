Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.44. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 295,444 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
