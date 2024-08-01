Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.44. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 295,444 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,674 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.