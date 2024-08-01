Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.