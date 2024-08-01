Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBRDA opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDA

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.