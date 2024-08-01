Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

