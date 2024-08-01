Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

