Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
