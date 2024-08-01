Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last three months.



Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

