Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
