Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.23. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 64,087 shares changing hands.
Lightbridge Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
