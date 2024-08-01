Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Financial Survey

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.68) -4.74 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.03 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -30.34% -29.61% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies beats Lightbridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

