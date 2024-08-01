Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

