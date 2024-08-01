Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ LINC opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.