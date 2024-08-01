Lincoln National Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,793 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,443% compared to the average daily volume of 2,319 put options.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.8 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

View Our Latest Report on LNC

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,026,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $28,649,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 692,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.