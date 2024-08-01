Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.200-0.280 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

