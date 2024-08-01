LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.