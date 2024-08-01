Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $635.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $465.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $530.38 and last traded at $530.03, with a volume of 174751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

