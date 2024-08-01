Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $635.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $465.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $530.75 and last traded at $530.57. 202,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,078,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.63 and a 200-day moving average of $455.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.