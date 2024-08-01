Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $635.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $465.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $547.00 and last traded at $540.19. 327,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,080,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

