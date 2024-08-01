Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $635.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $465.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.77.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $541.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.63 and a 200 day moving average of $455.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.