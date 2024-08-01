Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of L stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

