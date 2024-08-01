Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of LRFC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -131.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -776.47%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

