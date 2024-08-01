Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $979.69

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 979.69 ($12.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,105.01 ($14.21). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.21), with a volume of 50,111 shares trading hands.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 979.69. The firm has a market cap of £356.58 million, a PE ratio of 8,500.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Lok’nStore Group

(Get Free Report)

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for storage rooms, vehicle storage, student packages, and forces and services packages. The company also operates business self-storage units for storage rooms, pallet storage, document archiving, flexible space, and commercial vehicle storage; and provides insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.