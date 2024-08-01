London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 13,167 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($121.84), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,604,294.11).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($121.42), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,313,348.12).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($121.30), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,277,621.30).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($121.48), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,983,749.32).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($121.11), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,744,451.51).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($121.46), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,283,445.18).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($121.35), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,758,539.39).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.78), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,940,717.37).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.57), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,436,010.87).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.82), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,294,001.48).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($119.23), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,919,603.85).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,470 ($121.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,382.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,222.02. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.13) and a 12-month high of £110.80 ($142.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,963.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($141.50) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($107.37).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

