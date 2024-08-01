LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 251 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,263.16%.
In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.51), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($601,663.04). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
