Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $47,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

