Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.00

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 18117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

