LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.40% of LTC Properties worth $217,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.76 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.
LTC Properties Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
