Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $258.66 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

