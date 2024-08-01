Lundin Gold (LUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter.

TSE LUG opened at C$23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

