Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$27.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares upgraded Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$23.95.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

