Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$17.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.49.

LUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUN stock opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

