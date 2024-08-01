Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

