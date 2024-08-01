M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $173.86 and last traded at $172.51, with a volume of 140363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.
The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in M/I Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.23.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
