Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

