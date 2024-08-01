Macquarie Reiterates Neutral Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,577,632.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,050,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.