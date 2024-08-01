MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

