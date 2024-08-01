MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $8.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,887,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

