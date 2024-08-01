Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.