Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.89

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 6201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Makita Stock Up 3.8 %
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
