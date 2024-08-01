Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP James Stewart Gantt Sells 6,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH stock opened at $255.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Trading Halts Explained
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.