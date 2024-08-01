Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP James Stewart Gantt Sells 6,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MANH stock opened at $255.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

