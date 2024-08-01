Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.45.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$36.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

