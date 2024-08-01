Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) were up 777.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Stock Up 777.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
