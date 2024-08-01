Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marine Products worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPX opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Marine Products

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.